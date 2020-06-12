Amenities

1933 Park Drive Available 11/01/19 Incredible Echo Park Home With Yard And Views! - This secluded Echo Park property is absolutely amazing! Cozy, Craftsman style, 2 Bedroom, 1 bath bungalow (or one bedroom and an office) on a sprawling corner lot at the top of Elysian Park. Giant front yard, a huge vegetable garden, shade trees, fruit trees, (orange, grapefruit, lemon, plum grape vines and more) Electronic gated secure parking, and a wisteria covered front porch. And that's just the outside! -Inside has hardwood floors -tile kitchen- batchelder tile fireplace - the wall to wall bedroom windows look out over old growth trees to the observatory and the Hollywood sign - The kitchen opens into the dining room which opens out to the flagstone patio and lush front lawn, then walk or jog or bike the quiet trails of Elysian Park directly across the street. Then watch the dodger stadium fireworks from the front yard. SORRY- NO PETS ARE ALLOWED



(RLNE2145606)