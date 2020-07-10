1915 Santa Ynez Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026 Greater Echo Park Elysian
Price and availability
VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1915 Santa Ynez St.
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live Local at 1915 Santa Ynez St.
The apartments at 1915 Santa Ynez St. are conveniently located in the popular Echo Park neighborhood of LA. This community is within walking distance of some of LA's hottest bars and restaurants, best shopping destinations and public transportation. Take a stroll through Echo Lake Park, see breathtaking views via the Baxter Street Stairs and eat incredible tacos at the coveted Taco Zone. You will feel a true sense of Los Angeles living at this newly renovated property. Live Local and enjoy this unbeatable location. Our neighborhood, your place.
You won't be disappointed by the amazing service that Local by Laramar provides. Our on-line resident portal allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our renovated apartments all have high quality finishes that are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, provided at a great value in the neighborhood you love. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Ang
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $800 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 1
rent: $50/month
restrictions: 20lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Off-street parking. Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1915 Santa Ynez St have any available units?
1915 Santa Ynez St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.