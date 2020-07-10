Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated patio / balcony ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live Local at 1915 Santa Ynez St.



The apartments at 1915 Santa Ynez St. are conveniently located in the popular Echo Park neighborhood of LA. This community is within walking distance of some of LA's hottest bars and restaurants, best shopping destinations and public transportation. Take a stroll through Echo Lake Park, see breathtaking views via the Baxter Street Stairs and eat incredible tacos at the coveted Taco Zone. You will feel a true sense of Los Angeles living at this newly renovated property. Live Local and enjoy this unbeatable location. Our neighborhood, your place.



You won't be disappointed by the amazing service that Local by Laramar provides. Our on-line resident portal allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our renovated apartments all have high quality finishes that are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, provided at a great value in the neighborhood you love.

