17723 Martha St

Amenities

Charming 3 BED/2 BATH Home in Encino! - Available mid August 2019! Step into this open and spacious single level home located in the heart of Encino that features beautiful original hardwood floors, detailed crown moldings, vaulted ceilings, and premium fixtures throughout! For the smart-home enthusiast, home is pre-loaded with an assortment of products from Nest, Kwickset, Ring and Z-Wave. Use them individually, online or offline, or connect them to a larger home automation solution of your choice. Home also features ethernet ports in every room for added convenience. Kitchen offers premium stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, and plenty of cabinetry space with an adjoining den area! The hallway by the kitchen offers two large pantry closets. Home features a separate area for Dining and large Living Room which makes it delightful for entertaining guests. Master bedroom offers a walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and a large bay window facing out to your private yard. This home offers fresh paint throughout, fully updated bathrooms including TOTO toilets, skylights for natural lighting, and central heating and air conditioning. Washer/Dryer hook up in the attached garage. Backyard offers ample space, a mature lemon tree, and a natural burning fire pit ready for entertaining! Walking distance to Trader Joes, Parks, Schools, and Local Freeways. Hurry, you don't want to miss this one!"



(RLNE4267971)