Last updated August 15 2019

17723 Martha St

17723 Martha Street · No Longer Available
Location

17723 Martha Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Charming 3 BED/2 BATH Home in Encino! - Available mid August 2019! Step into this open and spacious single level home located in the heart of Encino that features beautiful original hardwood floors, detailed crown moldings, vaulted ceilings, and premium fixtures throughout! For the smart-home enthusiast, home is pre-loaded with an assortment of products from Nest, Kwickset, Ring and Z-Wave. Use them individually, online or offline, or connect them to a larger home automation solution of your choice. Home also features ethernet ports in every room for added convenience. Kitchen offers premium stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, and plenty of cabinetry space with an adjoining den area! The hallway by the kitchen offers two large pantry closets. Home features a separate area for Dining and large Living Room which makes it delightful for entertaining guests. Master bedroom offers a walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and a large bay window facing out to your private yard. This home offers fresh paint throughout, fully updated bathrooms including TOTO toilets, skylights for natural lighting, and central heating and air conditioning. Washer/Dryer hook up in the attached garage. Backyard offers ample space, a mature lemon tree, and a natural burning fire pit ready for entertaining! Walking distance to Trader Joes, Parks, Schools, and Local Freeways. Hurry, you don't want to miss this one!"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17723 Martha St have any available units?
17723 Martha St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17723 Martha St have?
Some of 17723 Martha St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17723 Martha St currently offering any rent specials?
17723 Martha St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17723 Martha St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17723 Martha St is pet friendly.
Does 17723 Martha St offer parking?
Yes, 17723 Martha St offers parking.
Does 17723 Martha St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17723 Martha St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17723 Martha St have a pool?
No, 17723 Martha St does not have a pool.
Does 17723 Martha St have accessible units?
No, 17723 Martha St does not have accessible units.
Does 17723 Martha St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17723 Martha St does not have units with dishwashers.
