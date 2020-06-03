17144 Courbet Street

Amenities

fireplace courtyard furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities courtyard

This beautiful single story estate boasts a quaint gated private entry leading into your very own courtyard. Enter in your beautiful double doors to a semi opened floorpan perfect for entertaining. The thoughtful layout provides separate spaces which also come together to create a feeling of separation combined with an open feel. Cozy up by the river rock detailed fireplace in the den or enjoy guests and formal dining in the great room. Sliding door lead you to the large backyard providing an indoor out door feel. The secondary and third bedroom are tucked away down their own private hallway creating a feeling of privacy from the master ensuite. Don't miss your opportunity to lease this beautiful single story offered short term or long term, furnished or not furnished. The possibilities are flexible accommodating versatile situations. Good credit is required 650+ all rental applications to be submitted through rentspree.