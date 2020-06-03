All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17144 Courbet Street

17144 Courbet Street · No Longer Available
Location

17144 Courbet Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

fireplace
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
courtyard
This beautiful single story estate boasts a quaint gated private entry leading into your very own courtyard. Enter in your beautiful double doors to a semi opened floorpan perfect for entertaining. The thoughtful layout provides separate spaces which also come together to create a feeling of separation combined with an open feel. Cozy up by the river rock detailed fireplace in the den or enjoy guests and formal dining in the great room. Sliding door lead you to the large backyard providing an indoor out door feel. The secondary and third bedroom are tucked away down their own private hallway creating a feeling of privacy from the master ensuite. Don't miss your opportunity to lease this beautiful single story offered short term or long term, furnished or not furnished. The possibilities are flexible accommodating versatile situations. Good credit is required 650+ all rental applications to be submitted through rentspree.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17144 Courbet Street have any available units?
17144 Courbet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 17144 Courbet Street currently offering any rent specials?
17144 Courbet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17144 Courbet Street pet-friendly?
No, 17144 Courbet Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17144 Courbet Street offer parking?
No, 17144 Courbet Street does not offer parking.
Does 17144 Courbet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17144 Courbet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17144 Courbet Street have a pool?
No, 17144 Courbet Street does not have a pool.
Does 17144 Courbet Street have accessible units?
No, 17144 Courbet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17144 Courbet Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17144 Courbet Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17144 Courbet Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17144 Courbet Street does not have units with air conditioning.
