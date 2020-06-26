1661 North BRONSON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful and renovated 1 bed + 1 bath is now available. This 2nd floor unit comes equipped with an updated kitchen featuring stainless-steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, microwave), new custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, an upgraded bathroom, new blinds, air conditioning and new paint. No parking. Community laundry in building. All pets considered. Just a short walk to the Hollywood & Western Metro Station, extremely close to West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Los Feliz, Franklin Village, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Hancock Park, Runyon Canyon & More!