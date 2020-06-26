All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

1661 North BRONSON Avenue

1661 N Bronson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1661 N Bronson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful and renovated 1 bed + 1 bath is now available. This 2nd floor unit comes equipped with an updated kitchen featuring stainless-steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, microwave), new custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, an upgraded bathroom, new blinds, air conditioning and new paint. No parking. Community laundry in building. All pets considered. Just a short walk to the Hollywood & Western Metro Station, extremely close to West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Los Feliz, Franklin Village, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Hancock Park, Runyon Canyon & More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 North BRONSON Avenue have any available units?
1661 North BRONSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1661 North BRONSON Avenue have?
Some of 1661 North BRONSON Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 North BRONSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1661 North BRONSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 North BRONSON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1661 North BRONSON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1661 North BRONSON Avenue offer parking?
No, 1661 North BRONSON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1661 North BRONSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1661 North BRONSON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 North BRONSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1661 North BRONSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1661 North BRONSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1661 North BRONSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 North BRONSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1661 North BRONSON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
