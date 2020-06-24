15425 Sherman Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible gym on-site laundry parking pool

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Van Nuys. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and gym. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 30th 2020. $2,150/month rent. Please submit the form on this page or contact Pacific Apartments at 213-315-5550 to learn more.



2 WEEKS FREE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE LEASE & 2 WEEKS FREE AT THE END OF THE LEASE (ONE MONTH FREE!!)