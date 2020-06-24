All apartments in Los Angeles
15425 Sherman Way

15425 Sherman Way · No Longer Available
Location

15425 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Van Nuys

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Van Nuys. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and gym. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 30th 2020. $2,150/month rent. Please submit the form on this page or contact Pacific Apartments at 213-315-5550 to learn more.

2 WEEKS FREE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE LEASE & 2 WEEKS FREE AT THE END OF THE LEASE (ONE MONTH FREE!!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15425 Sherman Way have any available units?
15425 Sherman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15425 Sherman Way have?
Some of 15425 Sherman Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15425 Sherman Way currently offering any rent specials?
15425 Sherman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15425 Sherman Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15425 Sherman Way is pet friendly.
Does 15425 Sherman Way offer parking?
Yes, 15425 Sherman Way offers parking.
Does 15425 Sherman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15425 Sherman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15425 Sherman Way have a pool?
Yes, 15425 Sherman Way has a pool.
Does 15425 Sherman Way have accessible units?
Yes, 15425 Sherman Way has accessible units.
Does 15425 Sherman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15425 Sherman Way has units with dishwashers.
