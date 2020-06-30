14727 Sylvan Street, Los Angeles, CA 91411 Van Nuys
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Newly Remodeled Unit in Van Nuys in a 3-unit property In-unit washer and dryer available Newly updated features Large bedroom with walk in closet Lots of natural light and storage space Calm and peaceful area
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
