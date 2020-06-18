14723 Lakeside Street, Los Angeles, CA 91342 Sylmar
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 full bath completely remodeled in the sylmar area. Fresh paint inside and out, new windows, new carpet, newer kitchen and much much more... schedule a private appointment 818-974-7964
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14723 Lakeside Street have any available units?
14723 Lakeside Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.