Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14612 Huston St.
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14612 Huston St.
14612 Huston St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14612 Huston St, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14612 Huston St. have any available units?
14612 Huston St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 14612 Huston St. currently offering any rent specials?
14612 Huston St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14612 Huston St. pet-friendly?
No, 14612 Huston St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 14612 Huston St. offer parking?
No, 14612 Huston St. does not offer parking.
Does 14612 Huston St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14612 Huston St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14612 Huston St. have a pool?
Yes, 14612 Huston St. has a pool.
Does 14612 Huston St. have accessible units?
No, 14612 Huston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14612 Huston St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14612 Huston St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 14612 Huston St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14612 Huston St. does not have units with air conditioning.
