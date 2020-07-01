All apartments in Los Angeles
14006 Bessemer Street

14006 Bessemer Street
Location

14006 Bessemer Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new construction 3 bed 2.5 bath 4 car garage washer and dryer hook ups back yard .

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12675736

(RLNE5223878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14006 Bessemer Street have any available units?
14006 Bessemer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14006 Bessemer Street have?
Some of 14006 Bessemer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14006 Bessemer Street currently offering any rent specials?
14006 Bessemer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14006 Bessemer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14006 Bessemer Street is pet friendly.
Does 14006 Bessemer Street offer parking?
Yes, 14006 Bessemer Street offers parking.
Does 14006 Bessemer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14006 Bessemer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14006 Bessemer Street have a pool?
No, 14006 Bessemer Street does not have a pool.
Does 14006 Bessemer Street have accessible units?
No, 14006 Bessemer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14006 Bessemer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14006 Bessemer Street has units with dishwashers.

