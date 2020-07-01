Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14006 Bessemer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14006 Bessemer Street
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14006 Bessemer Street
14006 Bessemer Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
14006 Bessemer Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new construction 3 bed 2.5 bath 4 car garage washer and dryer hook ups back yard .
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12675736
(RLNE5223878)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14006 Bessemer Street have any available units?
14006 Bessemer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14006 Bessemer Street have?
Some of 14006 Bessemer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14006 Bessemer Street currently offering any rent specials?
14006 Bessemer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14006 Bessemer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14006 Bessemer Street is pet friendly.
Does 14006 Bessemer Street offer parking?
Yes, 14006 Bessemer Street offers parking.
Does 14006 Bessemer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14006 Bessemer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14006 Bessemer Street have a pool?
No, 14006 Bessemer Street does not have a pool.
Does 14006 Bessemer Street have accessible units?
No, 14006 Bessemer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14006 Bessemer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14006 Bessemer Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College