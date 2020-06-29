All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

13618 Hartland Street

13618 Hartland Street · No Longer Available
Location

13618 Hartland Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
Spend less time in traffic and enjoy the urban neighborhood of Valley Glen. Comfortable California Ranch style home undated with new flooring and freshly painted interior. Retro finishes include tile and stain glass adding warmth to the modern open concept design. Light and bright the large glass doors, vaulted ceiling, wood beams, and floor to ceiling fireplace bring nature into the home. Mature landscaping adds beauty and privacy increasing the space to entertain or your own enjoyment. Owner will provide gardener! Due to its location next to the upcoming NoHo West, which is North Hollywood’s new retail shopping and open-air plaza, residents have a wide selection of shopping, entertainment, and dining options all in one place. Contact Kathy 714-454-8894

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13618 Hartland Street have any available units?
13618 Hartland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 13618 Hartland Street currently offering any rent specials?
13618 Hartland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13618 Hartland Street pet-friendly?
No, 13618 Hartland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13618 Hartland Street offer parking?
No, 13618 Hartland Street does not offer parking.
Does 13618 Hartland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13618 Hartland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13618 Hartland Street have a pool?
No, 13618 Hartland Street does not have a pool.
Does 13618 Hartland Street have accessible units?
No, 13618 Hartland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13618 Hartland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13618 Hartland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13618 Hartland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13618 Hartland Street does not have units with air conditioning.

