13618 Hartland Street

Amenities

fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace range Property Amenities

Spend less time in traffic and enjoy the urban neighborhood of Valley Glen. Comfortable California Ranch style home undated with new flooring and freshly painted interior. Retro finishes include tile and stain glass adding warmth to the modern open concept design. Light and bright the large glass doors, vaulted ceiling, wood beams, and floor to ceiling fireplace bring nature into the home. Mature landscaping adds beauty and privacy increasing the space to entertain or your own enjoyment. Owner will provide gardener! Due to its location next to the upcoming NoHo West, which is North Hollywood’s new retail shopping and open-air plaza, residents have a wide selection of shopping, entertainment, and dining options all in one place. Contact Kathy 714-454-8894