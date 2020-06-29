All apartments in Los Angeles
135 VIA MARINA
135 VIA MARINA

135 Via Marina · (310) 821-2900
Location

135 Via Marina, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

4 Bed · 7 Bath · 5500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Fabulous channel & ocean views from this magnificent beach home located just by the water in Marina Del Rey. Entering through the 12-foot double doors into the sun-drenched living room w/ views to the beach & beyond will put a smile on your face. Wide plank wood floors & high ceilings are the epitome of what a beach house should be. Family room, complete w/ fireplace & built-ins, kitchen w/ a center island, Thermador stove, wine fridge, KitchenAid double oven & double Sub Zero. Custom railings lead up the stone stairs to bedroom level. Master bedroom, w/ its sundrenched balcony, fills the room w/ light & is complemented w/ a sitting area & fireplace. Master bath w/ spa tub, steam shower, dual sinks, toilet & bedai plus walk-in closet. Each bedroom has its own bath & upstairs has family room/game area. Elevator, 2 roof decks w/ sun lounge & bathroom. Office, sunroom, Guestroom & 3-car garage complete this home. Shops, restaurants, MARINA & Beach are minutes away. Short-term $35,000/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 VIA MARINA have any available units?
135 VIA MARINA has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 VIA MARINA have?
Some of 135 VIA MARINA's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 VIA MARINA currently offering any rent specials?
135 VIA MARINA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 VIA MARINA pet-friendly?
No, 135 VIA MARINA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 135 VIA MARINA offer parking?
Yes, 135 VIA MARINA offers parking.
Does 135 VIA MARINA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 VIA MARINA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 VIA MARINA have a pool?
No, 135 VIA MARINA does not have a pool.
Does 135 VIA MARINA have accessible units?
No, 135 VIA MARINA does not have accessible units.
Does 135 VIA MARINA have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 VIA MARINA does not have units with dishwashers.
