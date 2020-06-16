All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1254 El Paso Dr

1254 El Paso Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1254 El Paso Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This single-bedroom in-law unit is located in the Eagle Rock neighborhood in Los Angeles. It is a mere twelve-minute walk to an array of shops and restaurants along Eagle Rock and York Boulevard. The property features a garden and a patioprefect for outdoor activities with the family or some simple al fresco dining. Inside, the floor is layered with durable tiles. The kitchen features smooth granite countertops and ready-to-use appliances: Refrigerator, microwave, and oven/range.

Nearby parks:
Cleland Avenue Bicentennial Park, Glassell Park and Bell Field
Nearby Schools:
Toland Way Elementary School - 0.18 miles, 4/10
Benjamin Franklin Senior High School - 1.15 miles, 6/10
Delevan Drive Elementary School - 0.78 miles, 9/10
Mt. Washington Elementary School - 0.96 miles, 9/10
Bus lines:
83 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles
28 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles
685 Metro Local Line - 0.6 miles

(RLNE4416296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1254 El Paso Dr have any available units?
1254 El Paso Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1254 El Paso Dr have?
Some of 1254 El Paso Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1254 El Paso Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1254 El Paso Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1254 El Paso Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1254 El Paso Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1254 El Paso Dr offer parking?
No, 1254 El Paso Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1254 El Paso Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1254 El Paso Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1254 El Paso Dr have a pool?
No, 1254 El Paso Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1254 El Paso Dr have accessible units?
No, 1254 El Paso Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1254 El Paso Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1254 El Paso Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
