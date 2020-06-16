1254 El Paso Dr

Amenities

This single-bedroom in-law unit is located in the Eagle Rock neighborhood in Los Angeles. It is a mere twelve-minute walk to an array of shops and restaurants along Eagle Rock and York Boulevard. The property features a garden and a patioprefect for outdoor activities with the family or some simple al fresco dining. Inside, the floor is layered with durable tiles. The kitchen features smooth granite countertops and ready-to-use appliances: Refrigerator, microwave, and oven/range.



Nearby parks:

Cleland Avenue Bicentennial Park, Glassell Park and Bell Field

Nearby Schools:

Toland Way Elementary School - 0.18 miles, 4/10

Benjamin Franklin Senior High School - 1.15 miles, 6/10

Delevan Drive Elementary School - 0.78 miles, 9/10

Mt. Washington Elementary School - 0.96 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:

83 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles

28 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles

685 Metro Local Line - 0.6 miles



