Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12446 Herrick Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12446 Herrick Avenue
Last updated January 26 2020 at 8:40 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12446 Herrick Avenue
12446 Herrick Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sylmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
12446 Herrick Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Master room
an International student because I love to learn about their culture but an independent student who can basically take care of themselves I can provide some assistance if necessary
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12446 Herrick Avenue have any available units?
12446 Herrick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 12446 Herrick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12446 Herrick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12446 Herrick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12446 Herrick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 12446 Herrick Avenue offer parking?
No, 12446 Herrick Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12446 Herrick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12446 Herrick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12446 Herrick Avenue have a pool?
No, 12446 Herrick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12446 Herrick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12446 Herrick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12446 Herrick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12446 Herrick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12446 Herrick Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12446 Herrick Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College