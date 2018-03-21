Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12039 National
Last updated January 25 2020 at 9:58 AM
12039 National
12039 National Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Location
12039 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista
Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unfurnished contemporary guest house studio, 1 bath, hardwood floors, refrigerator, stove, centrally located, quiet residential neighborhood, nice kitchen. Paid water & gas & electricity.
Please call for more information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12039 National have any available units?
12039 National doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 12039 National currently offering any rent specials?
12039 National is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12039 National pet-friendly?
No, 12039 National is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 12039 National offer parking?
No, 12039 National does not offer parking.
Does 12039 National have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12039 National does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12039 National have a pool?
No, 12039 National does not have a pool.
Does 12039 National have accessible units?
No, 12039 National does not have accessible units.
Does 12039 National have units with dishwashers?
No, 12039 National does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12039 National have units with air conditioning?
No, 12039 National does not have units with air conditioning.
