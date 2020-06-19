All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11836 Blythe St

11836 W Blythe St · No Longer Available
Location

11836 W Blythe St, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming House with Guesthouse, Big Backyard - Property Id: 95918

11836 Blythe St. North Hollywood CA 91605

Renovated Home

3 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths $2800
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Guesthouse $1400
CAN BE RENTED SEPARATELY

Wood Flooring
Central AC/Heat
Granite Counter tops
Big Backyard with lots of Fruit Trees
One Car Garage, plus room for 5 more cars on the Driveway
One year lease
Gardener Included
Tenant pays all Utilities

818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95918
Property Id 95918

(RLNE4644279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11836 Blythe St have any available units?
11836 Blythe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11836 Blythe St have?
Some of 11836 Blythe St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11836 Blythe St currently offering any rent specials?
11836 Blythe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11836 Blythe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11836 Blythe St is pet friendly.
Does 11836 Blythe St offer parking?
Yes, 11836 Blythe St offers parking.
Does 11836 Blythe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11836 Blythe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11836 Blythe St have a pool?
No, 11836 Blythe St does not have a pool.
Does 11836 Blythe St have accessible units?
No, 11836 Blythe St does not have accessible units.
Does 11836 Blythe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11836 Blythe St has units with dishwashers.
