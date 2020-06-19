All apartments in Los Angeles
11639 Burbank Boulevard
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

11639 Burbank Boulevard

11639 Burbank Boulevard · (818) 481-2592
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11639 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1950 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ SPECIAL SAVINGS! SAVE OVER 10% ON A 1 YEAR LEASE ON THIS NEW CONTEMPORARY TOWNHOMES$$$$$$$$$$$

There are two different floor plans. The large units are over 1800 sq.ft. comprised of 4 bedrooms/4 bathrooms. Each bedroom has its own bathroom, large closet space, balconies, attached garage, laundry area, spacious living space, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, open space and a lot of great light that comes through the large windows.

The second floor plan is over 1500 sq. ft, comprised of 3 bedrooms/3 baths, attached 2 car garage, brand new kitchen, inside laundry area, master bedroom has walk in closets, balconies off each bedroom, a lot of open space, granite kitchen counters, new stainless steel appliances, new laminate hardwood floors, and best of all these units are available now. ASK ABOUT OUR SPECIAL INCENTIVES !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11639 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
11639 Burbank Boulevard has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11639 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 11639 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11639 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11639 Burbank Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11639 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 11639 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11639 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 11639 Burbank Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 11639 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11639 Burbank Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11639 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11639 Burbank Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11639 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11639 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11639 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11639 Burbank Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
