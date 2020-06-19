11639 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ SPECIAL SAVINGS! SAVE OVER 10% ON A 1 YEAR LEASE ON THIS NEW CONTEMPORARY TOWNHOMES$$$$$$$$$$$



There are two different floor plans. The large units are over 1800 sq.ft. comprised of 4 bedrooms/4 bathrooms. Each bedroom has its own bathroom, large closet space, balconies, attached garage, laundry area, spacious living space, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, open space and a lot of great light that comes through the large windows.



The second floor plan is over 1500 sq. ft, comprised of 3 bedrooms/3 baths, attached 2 car garage, brand new kitchen, inside laundry area, master bedroom has walk in closets, balconies off each bedroom, a lot of open space, granite kitchen counters, new stainless steel appliances, new laminate hardwood floors, and best of all these units are available now. ASK ABOUT OUR SPECIAL INCENTIVES !