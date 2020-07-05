Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11526 DONA DOROTEA DR
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM
1 of 42
11526 DONA DOROTEA DR
11526 Dona Dorotea Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11526 Dona Dorotea Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
GREAT HOME IN STUDIO CITY -
(RLNE5342760)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11526 DONA DOROTEA DR have any available units?
11526 DONA DOROTEA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11526 DONA DOROTEA DR currently offering any rent specials?
11526 DONA DOROTEA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11526 DONA DOROTEA DR pet-friendly?
No, 11526 DONA DOROTEA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11526 DONA DOROTEA DR offer parking?
No, 11526 DONA DOROTEA DR does not offer parking.
Does 11526 DONA DOROTEA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11526 DONA DOROTEA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11526 DONA DOROTEA DR have a pool?
No, 11526 DONA DOROTEA DR does not have a pool.
Does 11526 DONA DOROTEA DR have accessible units?
No, 11526 DONA DOROTEA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11526 DONA DOROTEA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11526 DONA DOROTEA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11526 DONA DOROTEA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11526 DONA DOROTEA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
