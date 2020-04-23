Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11436 Emelita Street
Last updated January 18 2020 at 9:20 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11436 Emelita Street
11436 W Emelita St
·
No Longer Available
Location
11436 W Emelita St, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
11436 Emelita Street Available 02/08/20 CUTE 3BR + 1BA HOUSE IN NOHO!!! AVAILABLE MID-FEBRUARY - Cute house in NoHo!
(RLNE3233059)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11436 Emelita Street have any available units?
11436 Emelita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11436 Emelita Street have?
Some of 11436 Emelita Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11436 Emelita Street currently offering any rent specials?
11436 Emelita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11436 Emelita Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11436 Emelita Street is pet friendly.
Does 11436 Emelita Street offer parking?
Yes, 11436 Emelita Street offers parking.
Does 11436 Emelita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11436 Emelita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11436 Emelita Street have a pool?
No, 11436 Emelita Street does not have a pool.
Does 11436 Emelita Street have accessible units?
No, 11436 Emelita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11436 Emelita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11436 Emelita Street has units with dishwashers.
