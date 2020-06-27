Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11353 ovada
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11353 ovada
11353 Ovada Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
11353 Ovada Place, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11353 ovada have any available units?
11353 ovada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11353 ovada currently offering any rent specials?
11353 ovada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11353 ovada pet-friendly?
No, 11353 ovada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11353 ovada offer parking?
Yes, 11353 ovada offers parking.
Does 11353 ovada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11353 ovada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11353 ovada have a pool?
No, 11353 ovada does not have a pool.
Does 11353 ovada have accessible units?
No, 11353 ovada does not have accessible units.
Does 11353 ovada have units with dishwashers?
No, 11353 ovada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11353 ovada have units with air conditioning?
No, 11353 ovada does not have units with air conditioning.
