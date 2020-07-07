All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1134 17th St

1134 W 17th St · No Longer Available
Location

1134 W 17th St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Pico Union

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Description

Charming art deco building in fabulous north of Wilshire Blvd. neighborhood. Walk to shops and restaurants in this great Santa Monica location!
Features

Hardwood floors Lower Refrigerator Parking: Street parking

Utilities

Water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 17th St have any available units?
1134 17th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1134 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
1134 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 17th St pet-friendly?
No, 1134 17th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1134 17th St offer parking?
Yes, 1134 17th St offers parking.
Does 1134 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 17th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 17th St have a pool?
No, 1134 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 1134 17th St have accessible units?
No, 1134 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 17th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1134 17th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1134 17th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1134 17th St does not have units with air conditioning.

