Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1134 17th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1134 17th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1134 17th St
1134 W 17th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1134 W 17th St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Pico Union
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Description
Charming art deco building in fabulous north of Wilshire Blvd. neighborhood. Walk to shops and restaurants in this great Santa Monica location!
Features
Hardwood floors Lower Refrigerator Parking: Street parking
Utilities
Water
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1134 17th St have any available units?
1134 17th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1134 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
1134 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 17th St pet-friendly?
No, 1134 17th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1134 17th St offer parking?
Yes, 1134 17th St offers parking.
Does 1134 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 17th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 17th St have a pool?
No, 1134 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 1134 17th St have accessible units?
No, 1134 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 17th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1134 17th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1134 17th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1134 17th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College