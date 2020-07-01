11205 Salerno Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Guard gated Porter Ranch 4+3 on cul-de-sac lot w/pool, spa + more! (11205 Salerno) - Porter Ranch home available FOR LEASE! Amenities include: two-story floorplan w/4BR + 3BA + over 2500 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; family room; kitchen w/granite countertops, center island + all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); dining area; upstairs master suite w/full bath + walk-in closet; central air; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; inside laundry area w/washer + dryer included; backyard w/sprinkler system; gardener provided; 2 car garage; located on a cul-de-sac lot in guard-gated community w/pool + spa + common areas; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2754499)