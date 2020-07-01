All apartments in Los Angeles
11205 Salerno Way
11205 Salemo Way · No Longer Available
Location

11205 Salemo Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Guard gated Porter Ranch 4+3 on cul-de-sac lot w/pool, spa + more! (11205 Salerno) - Porter Ranch home available FOR LEASE! Amenities include: two-story floorplan w/4BR + 3BA + over 2500 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; family room; kitchen w/granite countertops, center island + all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); dining area; upstairs master suite w/full bath + walk-in closet; central air; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; inside laundry area w/washer + dryer included; backyard w/sprinkler system; gardener provided; 2 car garage; located on a cul-de-sac lot in guard-gated community w/pool + spa + common areas; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2754499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11205 Salerno Way have any available units?
11205 Salerno Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11205 Salerno Way have?
Some of 11205 Salerno Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11205 Salerno Way currently offering any rent specials?
11205 Salerno Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11205 Salerno Way pet-friendly?
No, 11205 Salerno Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11205 Salerno Way offer parking?
Yes, 11205 Salerno Way offers parking.
Does 11205 Salerno Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11205 Salerno Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11205 Salerno Way have a pool?
Yes, 11205 Salerno Way has a pool.
Does 11205 Salerno Way have accessible units?
No, 11205 Salerno Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11205 Salerno Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11205 Salerno Way has units with dishwashers.

