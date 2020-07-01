11205 Salerno Way

Amenities
Guard gated Porter Ranch 4+3 on cul-de-sac lot w/pool, spa + more! (11205 Salerno) - Porter Ranch home available FOR LEASE! Amenities include: two-story floorplan w/4BR + 3BA + over 2500 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; family room; kitchen w/granite countertops, center island + all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); dining area; upstairs master suite w/full bath + walk-in closet; central air; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; inside laundry area w/washer + dryer included; backyard w/sprinkler system; gardener provided; 2 car garage; located on a cul-de-sac lot in guard-gated community w/pool + spa + common areas; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2754499)