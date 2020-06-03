All apartments in Los Angeles
10707 New Haven Street
10707 New Haven Street

10707 New Haven Street · No Longer Available
Location

10707 New Haven Street, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Great unit in great complex with secure parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10707 New Haven Street have any available units?
10707 New Haven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 10707 New Haven Street currently offering any rent specials?
10707 New Haven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10707 New Haven Street pet-friendly?
No, 10707 New Haven Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10707 New Haven Street offer parking?
Yes, 10707 New Haven Street offers parking.
Does 10707 New Haven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10707 New Haven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10707 New Haven Street have a pool?
No, 10707 New Haven Street does not have a pool.
Does 10707 New Haven Street have accessible units?
No, 10707 New Haven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10707 New Haven Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10707 New Haven Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10707 New Haven Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10707 New Haven Street does not have units with air conditioning.

