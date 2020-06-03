Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10707 New Haven Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10707 New Haven Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:45 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10707 New Haven Street
10707 New Haven Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
10707 New Haven Street, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Great unit in great complex with secure parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10707 New Haven Street have any available units?
10707 New Haven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 10707 New Haven Street currently offering any rent specials?
10707 New Haven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10707 New Haven Street pet-friendly?
No, 10707 New Haven Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10707 New Haven Street offer parking?
Yes, 10707 New Haven Street offers parking.
Does 10707 New Haven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10707 New Haven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10707 New Haven Street have a pool?
No, 10707 New Haven Street does not have a pool.
Does 10707 New Haven Street have accessible units?
No, 10707 New Haven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10707 New Haven Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10707 New Haven Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10707 New Haven Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10707 New Haven Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College