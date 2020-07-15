1053 S Westmoreland Ave 2

Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Awesome Grass-Filled Property with Killer Studios! - Property Id: 128629



Street parking only - You know the drill.



Open house FRIDAY is CANCELLED.



Text me at 213-640-9404 if you can make it to the property!



This old-school property is so cool! The studios are all very similar and have lots of good vibe and charm! This is a 2nd floor unit!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128629p

Property Id 128629



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5213636)