Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

1053 S Westmoreland Ave 2

1053 South Westmoreland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1053 South Westmoreland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Awesome Grass-Filled Property with Killer Studios! - Property Id: 128629

Street parking only - You know the drill.

Open house FRIDAY is CANCELLED.

Text me at 213-640-9404 if you can make it to the property!

This old-school property is so cool! The studios are all very similar and have lots of good vibe and charm! This is a 2nd floor unit!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128629p
Property Id 128629

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5213636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

