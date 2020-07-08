All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:20 AM

10240 Camarillo Street

10240 Camarillo Street · (310) 619-4692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10240 Camarillo Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$2,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
In the city of Toluca Lake. Beautifully upgraded large 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in great condition. Located among multi-Million-Dollar homes. View of hills and tree tops, facing the pool. Quite, sunny and bright with windows facing south. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has microwave, dishwasher, stainless steel fridge and granite counter tops. Lots of closet space. Separate shower stall and tub in the bathroom. A/C, pool, exercise room with pool table. Laundry on site.. On 2nd floor close to the stairwell. Living room with balcony . Elevator in the building . Gated and 1 Carport parking with storage cabinets. Pets allowed up to 2, and each under 35 pounds. Deposit for the unit is $2000. Quite building in sought after Toluca Lake in Los Angeles area. Plenty of street parking. Close to shopping, restaurants, businesses, Warner Brothers Studios and Universal Studio. Available now. Require 1-year lease. Require credit check, proof of income and bank statement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10240 Camarillo Street have any available units?
10240 Camarillo Street has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10240 Camarillo Street have?
Some of 10240 Camarillo Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10240 Camarillo Street currently offering any rent specials?
10240 Camarillo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10240 Camarillo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10240 Camarillo Street is pet friendly.
Does 10240 Camarillo Street offer parking?
Yes, 10240 Camarillo Street offers parking.
Does 10240 Camarillo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10240 Camarillo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10240 Camarillo Street have a pool?
Yes, 10240 Camarillo Street has a pool.
Does 10240 Camarillo Street have accessible units?
No, 10240 Camarillo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10240 Camarillo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10240 Camarillo Street has units with dishwashers.
