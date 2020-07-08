10240 Camarillo Street

Amenities

In the city of Toluca Lake. Beautifully upgraded large 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in great condition. Located among multi-Million-Dollar homes. View of hills and tree tops, facing the pool. Quite, sunny and bright with windows facing south. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has microwave, dishwasher, stainless steel fridge and granite counter tops. Lots of closet space. Separate shower stall and tub in the bathroom. A/C, pool, exercise room with pool table. Laundry on site.. On 2nd floor close to the stairwell. Living room with balcony . Elevator in the building . Gated and 1 Carport parking with storage cabinets. Pets allowed up to 2, and each under 35 pounds. Deposit for the unit is $2000. Quite building in sought after Toluca Lake in Los Angeles area. Plenty of street parking. Close to shopping, restaurants, businesses, Warner Brothers Studios and Universal Studio. Available now. Require 1-year lease. Require credit check, proof of income and bank statement.