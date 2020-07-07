1023 Myra Avenue #2

Amenities
Welcome to 1023 Myra, a stunning tropical oasis in the heart of Silver Lake. Enter your gated driveway to a large courtyard surrounded by greenery. This unit comes with a driveway parking space and shared Washer/Dryer in the garage with the lower 1 bedroom apartment. A perfect compound for friends or family who want to be neighbors. The upper unit apartment is a classically beautiful light filled space. The living room features a faux fireplace and a built in bench perfect for a reading nook. Through your dinning area is an updated kitchen. Featuring a dishwasher, gas range stove, and fridge. Off the kitchen is a mudroom leading outside, ideal for additional storage (finally a place to put the vacuum!). The large bedroom features wall to wall closets with built in storage and tons of natural light. The bathroom features a tiled shower and tub combo. Parking, Water & Sewer, and Gardner included with the lease. Don't miss out on this very special place to call home!