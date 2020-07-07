All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1023 Myra Avenue #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1023 Myra Avenue #2
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:24 PM

1023 Myra Avenue #2

1023 Myra Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1023 Myra Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Welcome to 1023 Myra, a stunning tropical oasis in the heart of Silver Lake. Enter your gated driveway to a large courtyard surrounded by greenery. This unit comes with a driveway parking space and shared Washer/Dryer in the garage with the lower 1 bedroom apartment. A perfect compound for friends or family who want to be neighbors. The upper unit apartment is a classically beautiful light filled space. The living room features a faux fireplace and a built in bench perfect for a reading nook. Through your dinning area is an updated kitchen. Featuring a dishwasher, gas range stove, and fridge. Off the kitchen is a mudroom leading outside, ideal for additional storage (finally a place to put the vacuum!). The large bedroom features wall to wall closets with built in storage and tons of natural light. The bathroom features a tiled shower and tub combo. Parking, Water & Sewer, and Gardner included with the lease. Don't miss out on this very special place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 Myra Avenue #2 have any available units?
1023 Myra Avenue #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 Myra Avenue #2 have?
Some of 1023 Myra Avenue #2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 Myra Avenue #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1023 Myra Avenue #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 Myra Avenue #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1023 Myra Avenue #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1023 Myra Avenue #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1023 Myra Avenue #2 offers parking.
Does 1023 Myra Avenue #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 Myra Avenue #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 Myra Avenue #2 have a pool?
No, 1023 Myra Avenue #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1023 Myra Avenue #2 have accessible units?
No, 1023 Myra Avenue #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 Myra Avenue #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 Myra Avenue #2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Hughes Regency
3665 Hughes Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College