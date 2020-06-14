Apartment List
/
CA
/
norwalk
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

233 Apartments for rent in Norwalk, CA with garage

Norwalk apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Norwalk
12 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Norwalk
1 Unit Available
16306 Graystone Avenue
16306 Graystone Avenue, Norwalk, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1839 sqft
Beautiful home nestled in a desirable neighborhood in the Norwalk community. It boasts central air, 4 large bedrooms, 3 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Norwalk
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Santa Fe Springs
3 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE1991360)
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,240
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,049
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
10563 Lavender Circle
10563 Lavender Cir, Santa Fe Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
3 bdrms, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
13225 Beach Street
13225 Beach Street, Cerritos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
**COMING SOON GORGEOUS 4 BED / 3 BATH SINGLE STORY HOME WITH POOL*****ATTACHED GARAGE ***** - To Qualify: Credit score must be no less than 650 Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent We will not accept past evictions, judgments,

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12425 Cherrycreek Lane
12425 Cherrycreek Lane, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1384 sqft
Live in quiet neighborhood. Great single storey house with 3 bedrooms, 2bath aand a pool. Great summer relaxation with the family. Newly painted inside with a new laminate floor thru-out. Central A/C and Heat.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
10404 Cherrylaurel Court
10404 Cherrylaurel Ct, Santa Fe Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1931 sqft
***Beautiful end unit townhome inside private gated community of the Villages at Heritage Springs, move-in ready***This home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (one bedroom and one bathroom downstairs)*** Community resort style swimming pool, spa, club

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
10518 Willow Lane
10518 Willow Ln, Santa Fe Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1924 sqft
This Gorgeous 4BR/3BA Tri-level Townhome is located in the Heritage Springs, a quiet gated community. Downstairs has One Bedroom with an Ensuite Bathroom and a Large 2-Car Garage with Direct Access to the Home.

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
16404 GREENLAKE Lane
16404 Greenlake Lane, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1559 sqft
SUNDANCE TOWNHOME FOR RENT * CLEAN AND FRESH * 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Artesia
1 Unit Available
11669 168th Street
11669 168th Street, Artesia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2184 sqft
Welcome to 11669 168th in beautiful Artestia. This home is a huge 2,184 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Artesia
1 Unit Available
17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D
17910 Jersey Avenue, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1488 sqft
Beautiful New Construction Property!!!!! - Newer construction built in 2017. Small and quaint 6 property community. Ready for immediate move-in . The high end amenities are worth noting.
Results within 5 miles of Norwalk
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Cypress
2 Units Available
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
Downey
4 Units Available
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Buena Park
3 Units Available
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1005 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
Downey
1 Unit Available
7515 3rd St, Downey, CA 90241
7515 3rd St, Downey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
3rd bedroom currently used as den. Central air conditioning, park like grounds immaculately maintained, Rent includes gardening. Rent excludes use of double garage at rear of property and storage at the west rear of house.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14910 Biola Ave
14910 Biola Avenue, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1200 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in La Mirada - High vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, remodeled kitchen and cabinets, new remodeled bathroom, fireplace in the living room, spacious master bedroom, large grassy backyard, window AC units in all

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
11906 Mendenhall Lane
11906 Mendenhall Ln, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1650 sqft
Upscale 3 BR/3 Bath, Spanish Town-home at The Heights on Beverly. - From award-winning builders D.R. Horton, comes an unmatched tri-level townhome at The Heights on Beverly.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cypress
1 Unit Available
5321 Bishop St, CA, #A
5321 Bishop Street, Cypress, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedroom Cypress Apartment For Rent! - Very spacious two bedroom apartment for rent in Cypress. Great freeway access to multiple freeways, located near city parks and multiple high schools.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10154 La Serna Dr
10154 La Serna Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Extensively Renovated East Whittier House for Rent, La Serna School District! - Excellent remodel, no carpet! Central A/C, stone flooring, and laminate flooring in the bedrooms.
City Guide for Norwalk, CA

A little birdie told us you were in the market for a primo apartamento in Norwalk, California, nestled cozily in Los Angeles’s southeastern suburbs. Wise choice, ladies and gentlemen! Norwalk is an increasingly fashionable stomping ground for all types of Southern Californians and just might be the perfect hometown for you. So without further adieu, let’s get right down to it and work on finding you the dwellings of your dreams in the City… er, County…of Angels.

First, though, let’s take a few moments to answer the questions that we suspect you’re just dying to ask about life in Norwalk… See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Norwalk, CA

Norwalk apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Norwalk 1 BedroomsNorwalk 2 BedroomsNorwalk 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorwalk 3 BedroomsNorwalk Apartments with Balcony
Norwalk Apartments with GarageNorwalk Apartments with GymNorwalk Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorwalk Apartments with Move-in Specials
Norwalk Apartments with ParkingNorwalk Apartments with PoolNorwalk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorwalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA
Inglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles