Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

322 Apartments for rent in Cypress, CA with garage

Cypress apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Cypress
2 Units Available
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cypress
1 Unit Available
5321 Bishop St, CA, #A
5321 Bishop Street, Cypress, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedroom Cypress Apartment For Rent! - Very spacious two bedroom apartment for rent in Cypress. Great freeway access to multiple freeways, located near city parks and multiple high schools.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cypress
1 Unit Available
9031 PRIMAVERA Lane
9031 Primavera Lane, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1455 sqft
Newer Construction - Gated Community: 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome with direct access private 2 car garage. Beautifully finished with Updgraded Kitchen including Granite Countertops. Master Suite and Secondary Bedroom have walk-in closets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cypress
1 Unit Available
4981 Marion Avenue
4981 Marion Avenue, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1050 sqft
Welcome to this lovely home which offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with 1,050 square feet of living space and plenty of parking.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cypress
1 Unit Available
5299 Yorkshire Drive
5299 Yorkshire Drive, Cypress, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2700 sqft
Beautifully remodeled and highly upgraded Cypress home in the highly desirable Fairway Park tract. Home is centrally located on a quiet street and is within a very short walk to Oxford Academy, the library, police station and shopping.

1 of 10

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
Cypress
1 Unit Available
9545 Via Entrada
9545 via Entrada, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1587 sqft
3 bed 2,5 town home located in quiet area of cypress close to schools****Laminate flooring through out ****Remodeled kitchen with dinning area***large living room with recessed lights ****two car garage with laundry hook up ****Solar panels to save
Results within 1 mile of Cypress
Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Buena Park
11 Units Available
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
985 sqft
Close to area freeways, schools, and shopping centers in a residential area. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, detached garage, and updated appliances. On-site laundry, clubhouse, and pool area with a spa.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Garden Grove
1 Unit Available
Palmwood Garden
11932 Bailey St, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
974 sqft
You’ll be impressed with your new apartment home at Palmwood Gardens! We offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony and ample closet space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Park East
1 Unit Available
4925 Ironwood Ave
4925 Ironwood Avenue, Seal Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1524 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Great Home in Seal Beach - Property Id: 115331 Great Home in College Park East neighborhood of Seal Beach. The house is a 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath and Den with a 2-Car Garage. Located in the prestigious Los Alamitos School District.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Garden Grove
1 Unit Available
12098 S Stonegate Lane
12098 Stonegate Ln, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
Beautifully renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single level town home in Garden Grove - Beautiful, all new 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage town home in Garden Grove. Cross Streets are Valley View and Chapman. 12098 S.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5172 LENA Drive
5172 Lena Drive, La Palma, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2100 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Walking Distance to ALL Great La Palma Schools: Los Coyotes EL., Walker Jr High, Kennedy High and Oxford Academy. Beautiful Corner Lot With Amazing Flowers & Plants Curb Appearance. Great Home In Very Quiet Area.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Old Town East
1 Unit Available
10781 Reagan Street
10781 Reagan Street, Los Alamitos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1300 sqft
3 BR, 2 Bath 3 Car Detached Garage, Single Story completely remodeled house with a huge back yard. Recently, rebuild ground up with high end material and Appliances. Large walkin closets. Laundry inside. Walking distance to Los Alamitos Hospital.
Results within 5 miles of Cypress
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
Cross Roads Apartment Homes welcomes you to the beautiful city of Anaheim.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Norwalk
12 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,820
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE1991360)
Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
15 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,650
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,240
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 01:21am
$
West Anaheim
4 Units Available
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charleston Square Gardens in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
$
Stanton
2 Units Available
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Village in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:07am
3 Units Available
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
961 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Tree in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hidden Village in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
West Anaheim
2 Units Available
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cypress, CA

Cypress apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

