110 Apartments for rent in Stanton, CA with garage
Stanton has a decidedly fickle nature. It turns out the small suburb started out as a city, and one with a pretty sizable land area of about 16 square miles, before disincorporating due to high taxes in 1924. Then, in a moment of civic pride perhaps, residents once again attained city status, with an area of just over three miles square this time, in 1956. And now? Well, the citizens are mulling over un-incorporating again. Seems about time.
An adorably small blip on the U.S. map, Stanton, California is a tiny, close-knit city on the northern edge of Orange County, an area known for its amusement parks (perhaps youve heard of Disneyland?), gorgeous beaches and surfing lifestyle. While Stanton is comfortably inland, it does boast an amusement park of its own, along with smiling families, studious college kids and one of the most diverse populations in the nation. This leads to wonderfully walkable amenities in many neighborhoods and some seriously excellent Vietnamese and Mexican food. If that’s not enough to sway you to this semi-sleepy suburb, perhaps the community events will. Every year the town hosts a "Christmas in the City" day, and then pumps in real snow for all the kids to marvel upon and play in. Snow in Southern California? You bet.
Stanton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.