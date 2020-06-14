110 Apartments for rent in Stanton, CA with garage

Apartment List
Stanton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
$
Stanton
2 Units Available
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Village in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
Stanton
2 Units Available
Cris Village Apartments
9040 Cris Ave, Stanton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,485
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cris Village Apartments in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stanton
1 Unit Available
12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32
12381 Arrowhead Street, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1400 sqft
Unit 81-32 Available 07/25/20 HUGEunit! SMALLprice=3+2= 2nd Flr - Property Id: 105812 Ask About Our $$$ $400 Discount (OAC) $$ We Pay Water, Trash & Gas NO DOGS ALLOWED IN THE APT Income requirement is $7000.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stanton
1 Unit Available
10900 Magnolia ave 38
10900 S Magnolia Avenue, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 38 Available 06/15/20 Beautiful,cozy place,gas included! - Property Id: 221294 Welcome home to Pinewood Park Apartments in Anaheim, CA. Here you will experience apartment living at its finest with an unmatched level of peace and serenity.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Stanton
1 Unit Available
7895 West Cerritos Avenue
7895 Cerritos Avenue, Stanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1173 sqft
Two bed, two bath and a half town home located conveniently near 91 and 22 freeways. This two story town house has wood flooring throughout both floor, matching black appliances, and a cozy fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Stanton
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
West Anaheim
2 Units Available
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8120 Larson Ave Unit 5
8120 Larson Avenue, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
Wonderful 2 Bedroom one Bathroom and a half Apartment! Great size kitchen and living room! Hard wood flooring throughout the whole apartment! Kitchen has beautiful tile! Amazing high ceilings! Lets not forget about the granite counter tops! Two car

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
9862 Harriet Ln.
9862 West Harriet Lane, Orange County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
1200 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT! REMODELED 4 BED SINGLE FAMILY HOME W/ LARGE LOT!! - Charming four bedroom, two bath single story home in Anaheim available NOW! The home is approximately 1,200 sq. ft. with a two-car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8571 Edgebrook Dr.
8571 Edgebrook Drive, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
936 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 story town home - GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 story town home features a large 2 car garage, private entry thru patio, plenty of overhead storage and laundry hook ups.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
9721 W Colchester Drive
9721 West Colchester Drive, Orange County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1289 sqft
Well appointed home in the heart of Anaheim features original hardwood floors throughout most of the house and many other tasteful updates.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
13471 Woodwind Court
13471 Woodwind Court, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1291 sqft
Great location, great price, great completely remodel 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths!!! Large living room with high vaulted ceiling, fireplace and bar area.
Results within 5 miles of Stanton
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
The Colony
6 Units Available
Avanti
650 W Broadway, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,591
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,688
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
845 sqft
Brightly lit kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. Swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, coffee bar and on-site laundry facilities. Garage space available, and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
Cross Roads Apartment Homes welcomes you to the beautiful city of Anaheim.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Fountain Valley
17 Units Available
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Fullerton
14 Units Available
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,845
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Goldenwest
20 Units Available
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,878
1276 sqft
Located on Warner Avenue with easy access to the 405 Freeway and PCH. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and vertical blinds. Community features a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Cypress
2 Units Available
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,820
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
15 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,650
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:21am
$
West Anaheim
4 Units Available
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charleston Square Gardens in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
North Euclid
3 Units Available
Anaheim Place
1225 North Dresden Place, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
635 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Anaheim Place in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:07am
3 Units Available
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
961 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Tree in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hidden Village in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Stanton, CA

Stanton has a decidedly fickle nature. It turns out the small suburb started out as a city, and one with a pretty sizable land area of about 16 square miles, before disincorporating due to high taxes in 1924. Then, in a moment of civic pride perhaps, residents once again attained city status, with an area of just over three miles square this time, in 1956. And now? Well, the citizens are mulling over un-incorporating again. Seems about time.

An adorably small blip on the U.S. map, Stanton, California is a tiny, close-knit city on the northern edge of Orange County, an area known for its amusement parks (perhaps youve heard of Disneyland?), gorgeous beaches and surfing lifestyle. While Stanton is comfortably inland, it does boast an amusement park of its own, along with smiling families, studious college kids and one of the most diverse populations in the nation. This leads to wonderfully walkable amenities in many neighborhoods and some seriously excellent Vietnamese and Mexican food. If that’s not enough to sway you to this semi-sleepy suburb, perhaps the community events will. Every year the town hosts a "Christmas in the City" day, and then pumps in real snow for all the kids to marvel upon and play in. Snow in Southern California? You bet.

Having trouble with Craigslist Stanton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Stanton, CA

Stanton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

