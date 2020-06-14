Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

116 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CA with garage

Lakewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakewood Park
1 Unit Available
5538 LORELEI AVE
5538 Lorelei Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1184 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home approximately 1,184 square feet including carpet, linoleum, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer hook-ups, 1 car garage, Covered patio. Large fenced-in yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carson Park
1 Unit Available
4129 Hackett Ave.
4129 Hackett Avenue, Lakewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
949 sqft
Sweet 2 Bedroom Lakewood Home! Landscaping included - Rent Now! - Sweet 2 Bedroom Lakewood Home! - This 2 bedroom,1 bathroom home is located next to Heartwell Park and Golf.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lakewood Mutual
1 Unit Available
4743 Levelside Avenue
4743 Levelside Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1957 sqft
LARGE SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS READY TO MOVE IN NOW. NO CARPETING, LARGE FAMILY ROOM WAS ADDED AT THE BACK. LOTS OF FRUIT TREES. DETACHED GARAGE AT THE BACK OF THE LONG DRIVEWAY. NEAR SCHOOL AND PARKS.

1 of 31

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lakewood Park
1 Unit Available
4502 Petaluma Ave.
4502 Petaluma Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1138 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Lakewood! - Come and see this lovely 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! First thing youll notice upon entry is the natural light from the large bay window, fresh new paint, and new vinyl plank flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bixby Knolls
1 Unit Available
4806 GAVIOTA AVE
4806 Gaviota Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,425
1350 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH...

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Old Lakewood City
1 Unit Available
5335 E Ebell Street
5335 Ebell Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1678 sqft
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home ready for immediate move-in. Freshly painted with new carpet in the bedrooms and family room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
11235 CANDOR Street
11235 Candor Street, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1609 sqft
A great single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. With brand new central air conditioning, new forced heating unit and new vinyl windows throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Old Lakewood City
1 Unit Available
3870 Clark Avenue
3870 Clark Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1683 sqft
Welcome to your new home! This 3bd/2ba Craftsman home has been completely upgraded throughout and designed to make anyone feel right at home! Perfect for any family who loves space and upgraded amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North End
1 Unit Available
1620 E. 33rd Street
1620 East 33rd Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1008 sqft
Beautiful Two Story Single Family 3 Bedroom / 3Bathroom - Beautiful house located at 1620 E. 33rd Street, Long Beach, CA . Two story Single Family residence greets you with an open and spacious living room area. Large rooms.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South of Conant
1 Unit Available
5529 E. Peabody St.
5529 Peabody Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
917 sqft
Charming Home South of Conant - Charming home in a residential neighborhood of Long Beach featuring 2 bed rooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors in living room and dining room, carpet in both bedrooms, ceiling fans, newer windows, new roof, large enclosed

1 of 10

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
Cypress
1 Unit Available
9545 Via Entrada
9545 via Entrada, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1587 sqft
3 bed 2,5 town home located in quiet area of cypress close to schools****Laminate flooring through out ****Remodeled kitchen with dinning area***large living room with recessed lights ****two car garage with laundry hook up ****Solar panels to save
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Traffic Circle
4 Units Available
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,138
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Long Beach
72 Units Available
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,175
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,431
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Long Beach
11 Units Available
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,003
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,831
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1023 sqft
Updated community with hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony in each unit. On-site amenities include a courtyard, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Updated appliances and bathroom.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Downtown Long Beach
54 Units Available
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,059
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,804
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Norwalk
12 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Cypress
2 Units Available
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE1991360)
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,240
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
Downey
4 Units Available
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
$
Downtown Long Beach
13 Units Available
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,156
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avana on Pine in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hidden Village in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Lakewood, CA

Lakewood is home to the world's first Denny's Restaurant. Talk about moons over our own hearts!

Located in Los Angeles County, Lakewood CA is sometimes referred to as the "instant city" due to its leap from being a humble lima bean field to a thriving city all within a decade! This 9.5 square mile city is mere 23 miles away from LA; with Long Beach bordering its west and south region. This city is home to one of America’s largest malls the Lakewood Center Mall, which just goes to show the exponential leap it has made from its humble beginnings.This city of approximately 81,000 people is very typical of a post-World War II suburb. One of the most successfully planned communities, developers of Lakewood have been credited for "altering the map of Southern California forever". Wanna know what its like to be part of this massive planned development? Let’s find you an apartment for rent first! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lakewood, CA

Lakewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

