116 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CA with garage
Lakewood is home to the world's first Denny's Restaurant. Talk about moons over our own hearts!
Located in Los Angeles County, Lakewood CA is sometimes referred to as the "instant city" due to its leap from being a humble lima bean field to a thriving city all within a decade! This 9.5 square mile city is mere 23 miles away from LA; with Long Beach bordering its west and south region. This city is home to one of America’s largest malls the Lakewood Center Mall, which just goes to show the exponential leap it has made from its humble beginnings.This city of approximately 81,000 people is very typical of a post-World War II suburb. One of the most successfully planned communities, developers of Lakewood have been credited for "altering the map of Southern California forever". Wanna know what its like to be part of this massive planned development? Let’s find you an apartment for rent first! See more
Lakewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.