129 Apartments for rent in Seal Beach, CA with garage
The wide beaches, ocean views, and eternal sun have attracted filmmakers to Seal Beach since the dawn of movie-making. The most famous production shot here was Cecil B. DeMille's "Ten Commandments," where Moses parted the Red Sea on a flat stretch of sand. This was the 1923 black-and-white version with Theodore Roberts as Moses and not the 1956 color version with Charlton Heston. (Bet you didn't know there were two of them.)
Quaint, uncrowded and not overdeveloped, Seal Beach stands out as the quintessential southern California beach town, complete with wooden pier, two miles of oceanfront, and just a few Starbucks. You'd be hard-pressed to find anything taller than three stories even among the commercial buildings. The locals are friendly and seem to consist mostly of surfboard toting beach-lovers.
Seal Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.