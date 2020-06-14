Apartment List
129 Apartments for rent in Seal Beach, CA with garage

Seal Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Bridgeport
17 Units Available
eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St, Seal Beach, CA
Studio
$1,660
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
999 sqft
Beautifully landscaped apartment community near Seal Beach. Also within easy reach of Pacific Coast Highway. Apartments offer conveniences such as fireplaces, linen closets, kitchen pantries and private patios. On-site community center, gym and swimming pool.

College Park East
1 Unit Available
4925 Ironwood Ave
4925 Ironwood Avenue, Seal Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1524 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Great Home in Seal Beach - Property Id: 115331 Great Home in College Park East neighborhood of Seal Beach. The house is a 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath and Den with a 2-Car Garage. Located in the prestigious Los Alamitos School District.

Old Town
1 Unit Available
1602 Ocean Ave.
1602 Ocean Avenue, Seal Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
2640 sqft
Stunning 4 Bed 4 Bath Luxury Home Steps From the Sand in Seal Beach! - This stunning and very unique luxury home is located just steps from the sands of Seal Beach.

Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
530 Galleon Way
530 Galleon Way, Seal Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1431 sqft
Elevate your expectations with the completely re-envisioned 530 Galleon. Brand new kitchens, bathrooms, floors, appliances, lighting, and more await for you to call this property home as you live at the heart of the Seal Beach lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Seal Beach
West Garden Grove
1 Unit Available
Palmwood Garden
11932 Bailey St, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
974 sqft
You’ll be impressed with your new apartment home at Palmwood Gardens! We offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony and ample closet space.

El Dorado Park South
1 Unit Available
1874 Stevely Ave
1874 Stevely Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1670 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home with beautiful open floorplan of this lovely El Dorado Park South home! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, exquisite granite counters, rich maple cabinets and travertine floors.

Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6407 E. Seaside Walk
6407 East Seaside Walk, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1250 sqft
Peninsula Beach House - Located on the Long Beach Peninsula just steps to the sand, this wonderful ocean view house sits above a large garage in the back of the main residence.

Rossmoor Highlands
1 Unit Available
11851 PINE STREET
11851 Pine Street, Los Alamitos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,390
2400 sqft
11851 PINE STREET Available 06/16/20 Los Alamitos - 5 Bed 2 Bth Home - Huge Yard - Laudry Hookups w/Machines - 3 Car Gar - Gorgeous!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath home in the lovely housing community of

1 Unit Available
16732 Westfield
16732 Westfield Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
2709 sqft
4Bd 3Ba 2700sf Home in HB $4995 mo - Property Id: 275053 HB's most sought after family friendly neighborhood. Largest floor plan boasts over 2,700 sq ft of smart living space. Everything you want exactly where you want it.

1 Unit Available
16241 EAGLE LN.
16241 Eagle Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1445 sqft
WOW 3 bed 3 bath 3 car garage upgraded Huntington Beach Home.

El Dorado Park South
1 Unit Available
2009 Shipway Avenue
2009 Shipway Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1805 sqft
COMING SOON!!! 4BD/2BA Available Near El Dorado Park!! - COMING SOON!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with spacious family room located in Plaza Area of Long Beach.

Westminster
1 Unit Available
14532 SOUTHFIELD DR.
14532 Southfield Drive, Westminster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2128 sqft
2 STORY HOME WITH POOL WESTMINSTER - IN PREP BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME WITH POOL AND JACUZZI APPROXIMATELY 2,200 SQ FT, OPEN CEILINGS, GORGEOUS REMODELED HOME IN FANTASTIC NEIGHBORHOOD 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOMS, FIRE PLACE AND CENTRAL HEATING, KITCHEN

West Garden Grove
1 Unit Available
12098 S Stonegate Lane
12098 Stonegate Ln, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
Beautifully renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single level town home in Garden Grove - Beautiful, all new 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage town home in Garden Grove. Cross Streets are Valley View and Chapman. 12098 S.

Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
16736 BAREFOOT Circle
16736 Barefoot Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1186 sqft
Great locationin Huntington Harbor, this condo sits just steps from the pool and spa. Nicely upgraded with garage access through private patio. Tile floors,lots of storage, newer appliances. Completely stocked and furnished.

Westminster
1 Unit Available
5252 SAINT GEORGE Road
5252 Saint George Road, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1419 sqft
The BEST location in WTMV. Enjoy your greenbelt & pool view. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances.

Westminster
1 Unit Available
5762 Kylie Avenue
5762 Kylie Avenue, Westminster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,597
2300 sqft
Welcome Home! to your Gated superior maintained amenities completed community of newer constructed homes which are fewer and far between in the area.

1 Unit Available
16632 Sims Lane - D
16632 Sims Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Huntington Harbor adjacent! This 4 unit building is located on a corner lot with a large park just down the street.

Bolsa Chica-Heil
1 Unit Available
16392 De Anza Circle
16392 De Anza Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
861 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single level condo located in desirable Harbor Heights community. Kitchen features tile counters, pantry/storage, electric range and dishwasher. Newer laminate wood flooring in living spaces and bedrooms.

Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
3431 Venture Drive
3431 Venture Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3491 sqft
Recently updated, this Trinidad Island home is nestled in the coveted Huntington Harbour community. Featuring 5 beds and 35 baths, this turn-key residence has been freshly painted with crown molding throughout.

Naples
1 Unit Available
51 Angelo Walk
51 North Angelo Walk, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1250 sqft
Executive Lease! This gorgeous, fully furnished 2 bed 1 bath Spanish home located in a ideal Naples Island location offers bay views from the front porch & wonderful upgrades throughout.

Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
3298 Tempe Drive
3298 Tempe Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1658 sqft
Call Mark or Mitch for your private showing today. Waterfront living...your time has come to enjoy this lifestyle! This end unit includes a 30' boat slip.

Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
11932 WALLINGSFORD ROAD
11932 Wallingsford Road, Rossmoor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1415 sqft
Rossmoor: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Family Room - Rossmoor: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Family Room, Kitchen With Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Separate Dining, Brick Fireplace, A/C, Vertical Blinds, Laundry Hook-Ups, Double Car Garage With Opener,

Bolsa Chica-Heil
1 Unit Available
16385 De Anza Circle
16385 De Anza Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
837 sqft
Harbor Heights Villas homes are located near Huntington Harbor in the Northwest Huntington Beach area of Huntington Beach, California and mere minutes to the Beach.
Results within 5 miles of Seal Beach
Buena Park
10 Units Available
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
985 sqft
Close to area freeways, schools, and shopping centers in a residential area. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, detached garage, and updated appliances. On-site laundry, clubhouse, and pool area with a spa.
City Guide for Seal Beach, CA

The wide beaches, ocean views, and eternal sun have attracted filmmakers to Seal Beach since the dawn of movie-making. The most famous production shot here was Cecil B. DeMille's "Ten Commandments," where Moses parted the Red Sea on a flat stretch of sand. This was the 1923 black-and-white version with Theodore Roberts as Moses and not the 1956 color version with Charlton Heston. (Bet you didn't know there were two of them.)

Quaint, uncrowded and not overdeveloped, Seal Beach stands out as the quintessential southern California beach town, complete with wooden pier, two miles of oceanfront, and just a few Starbucks. You'd be hard-pressed to find anything taller than three stories even among the commercial buildings. The locals are friendly and seem to consist mostly of surfboard toting beach-lovers.

Having trouble with Craigslist Seal Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Seal Beach, CA

Seal Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

