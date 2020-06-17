941 Belmont - 927

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly media room range

Property Address: 927 Belmont Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814



For Questions or Showing Times Please text 818-806-8399 or email: Angelique @ entouragepm.com (Email Preferred)



Spacious Studio, 1 bath with Lots of natural light, located on second floor.



Rent - $1,395



Deposit - $500



10 Month Lease



Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.



Kitchen includes stove



Hardwood floors throughout unit



Large nook in unit



Submit the following with completed rental application:



Drivers License/ID



Copy of SSN



Proof of Income



Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over



Centrally located... only a short drive away from 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, a mile a way from Cal State Long Beach, downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!