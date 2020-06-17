All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

941 Belmont - 927

941 Belmont Avenue · (818) 806-8399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

941 Belmont Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
media room
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Property Address: 927 Belmont Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814

For Questions or Showing Times Please text 818-806-8399 or email: Angelique @ entouragepm.com (Email Preferred)

Spacious Studio, 1 bath with Lots of natural light, located on second floor.

Rent - $1,395

Deposit - $500

10 Month Lease

Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

Kitchen includes stove

Hardwood floors throughout unit

Large nook in unit

Submit the following with completed rental application:

Drivers License/ID

Copy of SSN

Proof of Income

Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over

Centrally located... only a short drive away from 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, a mile a way from Cal State Long Beach, downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Belmont - 927 have any available units?
941 Belmont - 927 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 941 Belmont - 927 have?
Some of 941 Belmont - 927's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Belmont - 927 currently offering any rent specials?
941 Belmont - 927 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Belmont - 927 pet-friendly?
Yes, 941 Belmont - 927 is pet friendly.
Does 941 Belmont - 927 offer parking?
No, 941 Belmont - 927 does not offer parking.
Does 941 Belmont - 927 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 Belmont - 927 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Belmont - 927 have a pool?
No, 941 Belmont - 927 does not have a pool.
Does 941 Belmont - 927 have accessible units?
No, 941 Belmont - 927 does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Belmont - 927 have units with dishwashers?
No, 941 Belmont - 927 does not have units with dishwashers.
