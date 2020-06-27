926 North Loma Vista Drive

Amenities

- Address: 926 N. Loma Vista Drive #A, Long Beach, CA 90813



- Rent: $1,350 Per Month

- Deposit: $1,600

- Credit Score 600 or better

- 1 Bedroom

- 1 Bathroom

- Approx: 700 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- Gas Stove / Oven Included

- Vinyl Plank Flooring

- Granite Counter-Tops

- No Laundry On-Site

- 1 Assigned Parking Space Included

- Utilities Included: Water

- No Pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.