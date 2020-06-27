926 North Loma Vista Drive

Amenities
- Address: 926 N. Loma Vista Drive #A, Long Beach, CA 90813
- Rent: $1,350 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,600
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx: 700 Sq.Ft.
Features and Amenities:
- Gas Stove / Oven Included
- Vinyl Plank Flooring
- Granite Counter-Tops
- No Laundry On-Site
- 1 Assigned Parking Space Included
- Utilities Included: Water
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.