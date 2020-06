Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed parking recently renovated air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

842sqft remodeled 2beds home - Property Id: 124045



completely remodeled. The unit features a fully equipped, modern kitchen. There is covered parking for up to 2 cars on the property behind automatic gates. The unit is 842 square feet in size. It has a new air conditioner and new window blinds throughout

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124045

Property Id 124045



(RLNE4907121)