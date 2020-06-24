All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 801 Pine Ave. #408.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
801 Pine Ave. #408
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

801 Pine Ave. #408

801 Pine Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Saint Mary
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

801 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
Stunning Condo Located in Downtown Long Beach! - Stunning condo located in a prime downtown location just a few blocks from the beach, the Pike, and Pine street.
Spacious balconies with great city and mountain views, fireplace in a huge living room, dining area, indoor laundry, A/C, beautiful flooring, kitchen with pass through window to the dining room,large closets and plenty of storage. 2 secure tandem parking spaces included.
The building features a private secure entrance, serene lobby, has elevators, a sun deck, elevators and an enclosed courtyard.
Pet friendly (1 cat or dog under 20 lbs)
For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please ONLY TXT Gabriela Vargas at 562-972-6763. BRE NO. #01239606.

(RLNE3858468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Pine Ave. #408 have any available units?
801 Pine Ave. #408 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Pine Ave. #408 have?
Some of 801 Pine Ave. #408's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Pine Ave. #408 currently offering any rent specials?
801 Pine Ave. #408 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Pine Ave. #408 pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Pine Ave. #408 is pet friendly.
Does 801 Pine Ave. #408 offer parking?
Yes, 801 Pine Ave. #408 offers parking.
Does 801 Pine Ave. #408 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Pine Ave. #408 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Pine Ave. #408 have a pool?
No, 801 Pine Ave. #408 does not have a pool.
Does 801 Pine Ave. #408 have accessible units?
No, 801 Pine Ave. #408 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Pine Ave. #408 have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Pine Ave. #408 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine