7855 E Ritchie Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Tri-level home in El Dorado Park Estates for Lease. Enter this home to gleaming wood floors that flow throughout the living area and had elegance to the home. The main level features a huge living room, remodeled kitchen with breakfast nook and overlooks the backyard with covered patio and above-ground spa. The lower level of the home has an oversized den/family room, a large bedroom, remodeled bathroom and laundry room. The lower level is perfect for extended family or guest room. The top level features two master suites. The rear master has lots of light, private bathroom and plenty of closet space. The front bedroom consists of two bedrooms merged into a suite, featuring a walk-in close, remodeled, private bathroom and plenty of room for a home-office. Central Heat and Air Conditioning will make you never want to leave the house! The backyard has lots of grass, concrete patio and a gated side yard. There is plenty of parking with a two car attached garage and driveway parking. Located in the newly re-built school boundaries of Newcomb Academy, it's just a short walk to school.