All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 780 Terraine Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
780 Terraine Ave
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

780 Terraine Ave

780 Terraine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

780 Terraine Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Alamitos Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
game room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
game room
parking
garage
Astonishing 3 bedroom house in Long Beach with 2 car garage! - Your search stops here! This amazing house offers so much space! This 3-bedroom home offers a very spacious floor plan that includes an over-sized living room that overlooks the front lawn. Extra family/game room leads you to the backyard. Lots of windows will bring in all the beautiful sunlight Long Beach has to offer. The Master bedroom offers lots of closet space. Large kitchen with a spacious dining area. Both of the remaining two bedrooms are quite large, as well as the shaded large backyard. Come see the property for yourself and make it a place you can call home. Pets will be considered with an additional security deposit.

If the pet is approved:
Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single-Family
Year Built: 1950
Utilities Included: Gardening
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Carpet, Vinyl Plank
Yard: Backyard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE3777765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Terraine Ave have any available units?
780 Terraine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 Terraine Ave have?
Some of 780 Terraine Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Terraine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
780 Terraine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Terraine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 780 Terraine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 780 Terraine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 780 Terraine Ave offers parking.
Does 780 Terraine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Terraine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Terraine Ave have a pool?
No, 780 Terraine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 780 Terraine Ave have accessible units?
No, 780 Terraine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Terraine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 Terraine Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine