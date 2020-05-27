780 Terraine Ave

Amenities

Astonishing 3 bedroom house in Long Beach with 2 car garage! - Your search stops here! This amazing house offers so much space! This 3-bedroom home offers a very spacious floor plan that includes an over-sized living room that overlooks the front lawn. Extra family/game room leads you to the backyard. Lots of windows will bring in all the beautiful sunlight Long Beach has to offer. The Master bedroom offers lots of closet space. Large kitchen with a spacious dining area. Both of the remaining two bedrooms are quite large, as well as the shaded large backyard. Come see the property for yourself and make it a place you can call home. Pets will be considered with an additional security deposit.



If the pet is approved:

Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds

Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Single-Family

Year Built: 1950

Utilities Included: Gardening

Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven

Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage

Flooring: Carpet, Vinyl Plank

Yard: Backyard

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying

* Complete the Online Application

* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable

* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



