All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 763 Molino Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
763 Molino Ave
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

763 Molino Ave

763 Molino Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

763 Molino Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 763 Molino - Property Id: 131304

Available September 1st!
Shown By Appointment Only!
DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!!!
Beautiful and Spacious two bedroom one-and-a-half bath apartment. Approximately 1200 square feet.
Gorgeous hardwood floors, coved ceilings, large living room window. Living room A/C. Ceiling Fans.
Private laundry room off kitchen with washer and dryer.
Community courtyard in rear plus a private gated fenced area. Lots of room, ground floor, good neighbors.
Street parking in quiet neighborhood.
Less than one mile from the beach and Belmont Shore shops and restaurants.
Non-Smoking property. Pets negotiable. One small dog or cat under 20lbs.
One year lease, references, employment verification, credit report and financials.

We comply with all Federal and California Housing Laws.
Families with children are welcome to apply.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/131304p
Property Id 131304

(RLNE5082000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 763 Molino Ave have any available units?
763 Molino Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 763 Molino Ave have?
Some of 763 Molino Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 763 Molino Ave currently offering any rent specials?
763 Molino Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 763 Molino Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 763 Molino Ave is pet friendly.
Does 763 Molino Ave offer parking?
No, 763 Molino Ave does not offer parking.
Does 763 Molino Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 763 Molino Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 763 Molino Ave have a pool?
No, 763 Molino Ave does not have a pool.
Does 763 Molino Ave have accessible units?
No, 763 Molino Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 763 Molino Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 763 Molino Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine