763 Molino Ave

Available 09/01/19 763 Molino - Property Id: 131304



Available September 1st!

Shown By Appointment Only!

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!!!

Beautiful and Spacious two bedroom one-and-a-half bath apartment. Approximately 1200 square feet.

Gorgeous hardwood floors, coved ceilings, large living room window. Living room A/C. Ceiling Fans.

Private laundry room off kitchen with washer and dryer.

Community courtyard in rear plus a private gated fenced area. Lots of room, ground floor, good neighbors.

Street parking in quiet neighborhood.

Less than one mile from the beach and Belmont Shore shops and restaurants.

Non-Smoking property. Pets negotiable. One small dog or cat under 20lbs.

One year lease, references, employment verification, credit report and financials.



We comply with all Federal and California Housing Laws.

Families with children are welcome to apply.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/131304p

