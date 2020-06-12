754 Newport Avenue

Amenities

Photos are of a similar unit. Large 2 bedroom townhouse style apartment. Freshly painted, new linoleum in kitchen and both bathrooms and newer carpet throughout. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Master Suite with cathedral ceilings, fanlight and full tub/shower bathroom. Second bedroom has cathedral ceilings and fan light. Also upstairs is the second full bathroom and laundry closet with both washing machine and dryer. Downstairs has large livingroom with under stairs storage, kitchen with stove, dishwasher & fridge, dining room area and enclosed private patio off the living room. 1 car garage with storage at the rear of the property is included. Only four units in complex. Security Deposit same as one months rent. Tenant pays Gas & Electric. Landlord pays water, trash and gardener. Cats & Dogs under 20lbs wecome.