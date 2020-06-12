All apartments in Long Beach
754 Newport Avenue
754 Newport Avenue

754 N Newport Ave · No Longer Available
Location

754 N Newport Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Photos are of a similar unit. Large 2 bedroom townhouse style apartment. Freshly painted, new linoleum in kitchen and both bathrooms and newer carpet throughout. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Master Suite with cathedral ceilings, fanlight and full tub/shower bathroom. Second bedroom has cathedral ceilings and fan light. Also upstairs is the second full bathroom and laundry closet with both washing machine and dryer. Downstairs has large livingroom with under stairs storage, kitchen with stove, dishwasher & fridge, dining room area and enclosed private patio off the living room. 1 car garage with storage at the rear of the property is included. Only four units in complex. Security Deposit same as one months rent. Tenant pays Gas & Electric. Landlord pays water, trash and gardener. Cats & Dogs under 20lbs wecome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

