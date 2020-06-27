A MUST SEE... LARGE 3 BEDROOM VINTAGE HOUSE WITH A SPACIOUS BACKYARD! - Spacious Home in the Rose Park Area (Temple Ave & E 7th St)
LARGE 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH A SPACIOUS BACKYARD! A great deal of character that fills the house with vintage charm. 3 good size bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. New paint throughout. Extra closet space throughout the house for additional storage and a nice small bonus area off the living room. Separate spacious dining area. Washer and Dryer Hookups off the kitchen. Huge backyard area with a patio and grass area. Garage (storage only) and long driveway for parking included. Tenant pays for all utilities. No Pets.
PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR VIEWING HOURS & INSTRUCTIONS 562.433.8994. YOU CAN ALSO VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION WWW.PALAZZOREALTYINC.COM
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5051297)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 750 Temple Ave. have any available units?
750 Temple Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 Temple Ave. have?
Some of 750 Temple Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Temple Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
750 Temple Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.