728 Cerritos Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Pet Friendly! Spacious Studio - Property Id: 233454



Spacious ground floor studio with lots of windows. Front patio area. Refrigerator and stove included. Pet Friendly! No extra pet deposit or pet rent. Parking available.



Requirements: Income must be 3 times the rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233454

Property Id 233454



(RLNE5602624)