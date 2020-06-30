Rent Calculator
728 Cerritos Ave
728 Cerritos Ave
728 Cerritos Avenue
Location
728 Cerritos Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Pet Friendly! Spacious Studio - Property Id: 233454
Spacious ground floor studio with lots of windows. Front patio area. Refrigerator and stove included. Pet Friendly! No extra pet deposit or pet rent. Parking available.
Requirements: Income must be 3 times the rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233454
Property Id 233454
(RLNE5602624)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 728 Cerritos Ave have any available units?
728 Cerritos Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 728 Cerritos Ave have?
Some of 728 Cerritos Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 728 Cerritos Ave currently offering any rent specials?
728 Cerritos Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Cerritos Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 728 Cerritos Ave is pet friendly.
Does 728 Cerritos Ave offer parking?
Yes, 728 Cerritos Ave offers parking.
Does 728 Cerritos Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Cerritos Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Cerritos Ave have a pool?
No, 728 Cerritos Ave does not have a pool.
Does 728 Cerritos Ave have accessible units?
No, 728 Cerritos Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Cerritos Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Cerritos Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
