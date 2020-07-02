728 Cedar Ave., #14

Amenities

Don't miss this cute and spacious one-bedroom, one-bathroom home with hardwood floors and fresh white paint throughout. The bathroom has a tiled-in shower/tub combo and large counters. The big galley kitchen has tiled counters, and comes with the stove and refrigerator. There is built-in storage throughout as well. Laundry room on property. Sorry, no pets. For your convenience, this unit also comes with a one-car garage with a remote - no stress about parking! This is a nice unit and nice building - call us today for a showing!



**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**