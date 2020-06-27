725 W. Hill St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE - For rent is a completely remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House in Long Beach. New wood floors throughout living areas. Completely remodeled kitchen with new countertops and kitchen cabinets. Large backyard with 2 car garage perfect of parking and additional storage. Please contact KNM Property Management at 424-404-0803 to set an appointment to view.



(RLNE3407959)