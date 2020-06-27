725 West Hill Street, Long Beach, CA 90806 South Wrigley
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE - For rent is a completely remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House in Long Beach. New wood floors throughout living areas. Completely remodeled kitchen with new countertops and kitchen cabinets. Large backyard with 2 car garage perfect of parking and additional storage. Please contact KNM Property Management at 424-404-0803 to set an appointment to view.
(RLNE3407959)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 725 W. Hill St have any available units?
725 W. Hill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 W. Hill St have?
Some of 725 W. Hill St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 W. Hill St currently offering any rent specials?
725 W. Hill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 W. Hill St pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 W. Hill St is pet friendly.
Does 725 W. Hill St offer parking?
Yes, 725 W. Hill St offers parking.
Does 725 W. Hill St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 W. Hill St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 W. Hill St have a pool?
No, 725 W. Hill St does not have a pool.
Does 725 W. Hill St have accessible units?
No, 725 W. Hill St does not have accessible units.
Does 725 W. Hill St have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 W. Hill St does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)