719 Linden Ave B

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal all utils included air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED/8 blocks to Beach/1bd 1 ba - Property Id: 10330



$1,450 monthly ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - READY TO MOVE.

1 very large bedroom, 1 bathroom Apartment for Rent.

Private apartment in the second floor.



. One of the rooms is very big and can be used as another

bedroom.

. 8 blocks from the beach, in the Art District.

. Included: electricity, water, gas, trash and sewage.

. Walking distance from markets, shopping, public transportation, museums, Shoreline Village and The Pike.

. 3 Closets, refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, air conditioning unit,

. (tv, table, wardrobes available for your use at no cost

if needed).

. Wood floors, ceiling fans and mini blinds

. Private apartment in the second floor of a beautiful home.



Terms-Requirements



. 1 year lease

. First month rent $1,450

. Security Deposit $1,450

. $4,000 min income

. 700 or better credit score

. Maximum 2 people, $35 each to run credit

. Bring DL and SS card, 2 pay stubs

. Rental History

.-- NO pets, NO Section 8, NO smoking



Call or text Lucy

(310) 940-1864

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/10330p

Property Id 10330



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5345923)