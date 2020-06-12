719 Linden Ave B

Amenities
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED/8 blocks to Beach/1bd 1 ba - Property Id: 10330
$1,450 monthly ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - READY TO MOVE.
1 very large bedroom, 1 bathroom Apartment for Rent.
Private apartment in the second floor.
. One of the rooms is very big and can be used as another
bedroom.
. 8 blocks from the beach, in the Art District.
. Included: electricity, water, gas, trash and sewage.
. Walking distance from markets, shopping, public transportation, museums, Shoreline Village and The Pike.
. 3 Closets, refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, air conditioning unit,
. (tv, table, wardrobes available for your use at no cost
if needed).
. Wood floors, ceiling fans and mini blinds
. Private apartment in the second floor of a beautiful home.
Terms-Requirements
. 1 year lease
. First month rent $1,450
. Security Deposit $1,450
. $4,000 min income
. 700 or better credit score
. Maximum 2 people, $35 each to run credit
. Bring DL and SS card, 2 pay stubs
. Rental History
.-- NO pets, NO Section 8, NO smoking
Call or text Lucy
(310) 940-1864
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/10330p
Property Id 10330
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5345923)