Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

719 Linden Ave B

719 Linden Ave · No Longer Available
Location

719 Linden Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
all utils included
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED/8 blocks to Beach/1bd 1 ba - Property Id: 10330

$1,450 monthly ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - READY TO MOVE.
1 very large bedroom, 1 bathroom Apartment for Rent.
Private apartment in the second floor.

. One of the rooms is very big and can be used as another
bedroom.
. 8 blocks from the beach, in the Art District.
. Included: electricity, water, gas, trash and sewage.
. Walking distance from markets, shopping, public transportation, museums, Shoreline Village and The Pike.
. 3 Closets, refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, air conditioning unit,
. (tv, table, wardrobes available for your use at no cost
if needed).
. Wood floors, ceiling fans and mini blinds
. Private apartment in the second floor of a beautiful home.

Terms-Requirements

. 1 year lease
. First month rent $1,450
. Security Deposit $1,450
. $4,000 min income
. 700 or better credit score
. Maximum 2 people, $35 each to run credit
. Bring DL and SS card, 2 pay stubs
. Rental History
.-- NO pets, NO Section 8, NO smoking

Call or text Lucy
(310) 940-1864
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/10330p
Property Id 10330

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5345923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

