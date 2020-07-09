700 East Carson Street Unit: 5

Amenities

This beautiful mid-century condo features a fresh, bright paint scheme which accents the unique design and style of the unit. The apartment maintains its original floor plan of a spacious 660+ square feet and boasts a large living and dining area that boast beautifully refinished hardwood floors, recessed lighting and plantation shutters. The open kitchen has recessed lighting, a ceiling fan, and is equipped with a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and a stack washer/dryer unit. The large, bedroom has ample closet space not only in the hallway, but also has a freestanding mirrored wardrobe in the bedroom. The bathroom has been preserved with original tile and features dual vanity sinks and a separate tub and shower. A private 1 car garage rounds out the features of this fabulous unit. The building is located in the heart of Bixby Knolls, walking distance to quaint shops, trendy cafes and several coffee houses. Located near Atlantic Ave. and Carson.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

