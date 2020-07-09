All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 700 East Carson Street Unit: 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
700 East Carson Street Unit: 5
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

700 East Carson Street Unit: 5

700 Carson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

700 Carson Street, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful mid-century condo features a fresh, bright paint scheme which accents the unique design and style of the unit. The apartment maintains its original floor plan of a spacious 660+ square feet and boasts a large living and dining area that boast beautifully refinished hardwood floors, recessed lighting and plantation shutters. The open kitchen has recessed lighting, a ceiling fan, and is equipped with a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and a stack washer/dryer unit. The large, bedroom has ample closet space not only in the hallway, but also has a freestanding mirrored wardrobe in the bedroom. The bathroom has been preserved with original tile and features dual vanity sinks and a separate tub and shower. A private 1 car garage rounds out the features of this fabulous unit. The building is located in the heart of Bixby Knolls, walking distance to quaint shops, trendy cafes and several coffee houses. Located near Atlantic Ave. and Carson.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Lorenzo at (562) 822-2802, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 East Carson Street Unit: 5 have any available units?
700 East Carson Street Unit: 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 East Carson Street Unit: 5 have?
Some of 700 East Carson Street Unit: 5's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 East Carson Street Unit: 5 currently offering any rent specials?
700 East Carson Street Unit: 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 East Carson Street Unit: 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 East Carson Street Unit: 5 is pet friendly.
Does 700 East Carson Street Unit: 5 offer parking?
Yes, 700 East Carson Street Unit: 5 offers parking.
Does 700 East Carson Street Unit: 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 East Carson Street Unit: 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 East Carson Street Unit: 5 have a pool?
No, 700 East Carson Street Unit: 5 does not have a pool.
Does 700 East Carson Street Unit: 5 have accessible units?
No, 700 East Carson Street Unit: 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 East Carson Street Unit: 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 East Carson Street Unit: 5 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine