6943 Fairbrook Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Totally Renovated Los Altos Home!! - This charming freshly painted 4 bedroom 2 bath home includes fresh two tone paint, new porcelain tile flooring throughout, upgraded lighting and ceiling fans, new quartz kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, five burner stove, built-in wine rack, new upgraded bathroom fixtures, covered patio, long driveway w/ spacious two car garage.



Located in in the Los Altos neighborhood, this home is close to El Dorado Golf Course/ Park, bike path, CSULB, 605/405/22 freeways and much more!!



Home schools are Tincher K-8 and Millikan High School. Only 1.5 miles to Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science.



Small pet okay with additional deposit.



Owner pays for landscape, tenant is responsible for all utilities.



One year lease required.



$3295 monthly

$3500 security deposit



Applicants may apply directly online at longbeachhomes4rent.com. There is a $30 non-refundable fee for all adult applicants. To qualify applicants must have a 670 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history. Sorry Section 8 and 3rd party checks are not accepted.



To view this property, please call or text 562-206-3426.



(RLNE4739086)