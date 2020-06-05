All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

6943 Fairbrook Street

6943 East Fairbrook Street · No Longer Available
Location

6943 East Fairbrook Street, Long Beach, CA 90815
El Dorado Park South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Totally Renovated Los Altos Home!! - This charming freshly painted 4 bedroom 2 bath home includes fresh two tone paint, new porcelain tile flooring throughout, upgraded lighting and ceiling fans, new quartz kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, five burner stove, built-in wine rack, new upgraded bathroom fixtures, covered patio, long driveway w/ spacious two car garage.

Located in in the Los Altos neighborhood, this home is close to El Dorado Golf Course/ Park, bike path, CSULB, 605/405/22 freeways and much more!!

Home schools are Tincher K-8 and Millikan High School. Only 1.5 miles to Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science.

Small pet okay with additional deposit.

Owner pays for landscape, tenant is responsible for all utilities.

One year lease required.

$3295 monthly
$3500 security deposit

Applicants may apply directly online at longbeachhomes4rent.com. There is a $30 non-refundable fee for all adult applicants. To qualify applicants must have a 670 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history. Sorry Section 8 and 3rd party checks are not accepted.

To view this property, please call or text 562-206-3426.

(RLNE4739086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6943 Fairbrook Street have any available units?
6943 Fairbrook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6943 Fairbrook Street have?
Some of 6943 Fairbrook Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6943 Fairbrook Street currently offering any rent specials?
6943 Fairbrook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6943 Fairbrook Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6943 Fairbrook Street is pet friendly.
Does 6943 Fairbrook Street offer parking?
Yes, 6943 Fairbrook Street offers parking.
Does 6943 Fairbrook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6943 Fairbrook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6943 Fairbrook Street have a pool?
No, 6943 Fairbrook Street does not have a pool.
Does 6943 Fairbrook Street have accessible units?
No, 6943 Fairbrook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6943 Fairbrook Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6943 Fairbrook Street does not have units with dishwashers.
