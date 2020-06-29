All apartments in Long Beach
6911 East Bacarro Street

6911 Bacarro Street · No Longer Available
Location

6911 Bacarro Street, Long Beach, CA 90815
Atherton South

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Hurry! Apply and sign the lease by Feb 15 to get the $500 move-in discount.

Captivating, 3 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms single-family home in the friendly neighborhood of Los Altos in Long Beach.

The airy unfurnished interior features brand new high-quality waterproof laminate floor in medium tone finish, new Lowe Tuscany windows, a sunroom, and electric heating. The new kitchen with a comfortable breakfast area from a large window has modern cabinets and gorgeous countertops, large stainless steel sink, and updated appliances such as an oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Upgraded bathrooms with porcelain tiles, new vanity cabinet sinks, shower and bathtub combo, toilets, and towel racks.

The exterior features a front and back yard, an attached single-car garage, a driveway, and on-street parking. A washer is hooked up in the kitchen while the dryer is in the garage. Small to medium pets like cats and dogs are welcome with a pet rent of $35. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the gardening and yard maintenance.

The propertys Bikescore is 76/100. This is a Very Bikeable location and biking is convenient for most trips. 405 freeway is a few blocks away from the property and is close to exits from the 605 freeway.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby Parks: Edison Park, College Estates Park, Rush Park, and Channel View Park.

Bus lines:
50 Long Beach - Orange - 0.2 mile
173 PCH / STUDEBAKER - 0.2 mile
81 10TH ST. TO CSULB - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5505791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6911 East Bacarro Street have any available units?
6911 East Bacarro Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6911 East Bacarro Street have?
Some of 6911 East Bacarro Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6911 East Bacarro Street currently offering any rent specials?
6911 East Bacarro Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 East Bacarro Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6911 East Bacarro Street is pet friendly.
Does 6911 East Bacarro Street offer parking?
Yes, 6911 East Bacarro Street offers parking.
Does 6911 East Bacarro Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6911 East Bacarro Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 East Bacarro Street have a pool?
No, 6911 East Bacarro Street does not have a pool.
Does 6911 East Bacarro Street have accessible units?
No, 6911 East Bacarro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 East Bacarro Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6911 East Bacarro Street has units with dishwashers.

