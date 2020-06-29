6911 East Bacarro Street

Amenities

Captivating, 3 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms single-family home in the friendly neighborhood of Los Altos in Long Beach.



The airy unfurnished interior features brand new high-quality waterproof laminate floor in medium tone finish, new Lowe Tuscany windows, a sunroom, and electric heating. The new kitchen with a comfortable breakfast area from a large window has modern cabinets and gorgeous countertops, large stainless steel sink, and updated appliances such as an oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Upgraded bathrooms with porcelain tiles, new vanity cabinet sinks, shower and bathtub combo, toilets, and towel racks.



The exterior features a front and back yard, an attached single-car garage, a driveway, and on-street parking. A washer is hooked up in the kitchen while the dryer is in the garage. Small to medium pets like cats and dogs are welcome with a pet rent of $35. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the gardening and yard maintenance.



The propertys Bikescore is 76/100. This is a Very Bikeable location and biking is convenient for most trips. 405 freeway is a few blocks away from the property and is close to exits from the 605 freeway.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



Nearby Parks: Edison Park, College Estates Park, Rush Park, and Channel View Park.



Bus lines:

50 Long Beach - Orange - 0.2 mile

173 PCH / STUDEBAKER - 0.2 mile

81 10TH ST. TO CSULB - 0.2 mile



