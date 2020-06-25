All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:40 PM

669 Stanley Avenue - 4

669 Stanley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

669 Stanley Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely remodeled! South Rose Park apartment with parking! Less than one mile from beach and Bixby Park. Everything is new! New floors, windows, cabinets, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, recessed lighting, and more! Luxurious subway tile in both kitchen and bathroom and fresh paint throughout. Private single car garage, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, washer/dryer, water and trash included with rent. Pets allowed with higher deposit. One year lease.

RENTAL CRITERIA: Gross income 3x rent, 600+ credit scores, no smoking, no past evictions.

TO VIEW APARTMENT: Please text Daniel at (562) 316-0077 to schedule a viewing.

APPLICATION: Please text Daniel at (562) 316-0077 for an application, application fee is $40 per completed application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 669 Stanley Avenue - 4 have any available units?
669 Stanley Avenue - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 669 Stanley Avenue - 4 have?
Some of 669 Stanley Avenue - 4's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 669 Stanley Avenue - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
669 Stanley Avenue - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 669 Stanley Avenue - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 669 Stanley Avenue - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 669 Stanley Avenue - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 669 Stanley Avenue - 4 offers parking.
Does 669 Stanley Avenue - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 669 Stanley Avenue - 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 669 Stanley Avenue - 4 have a pool?
No, 669 Stanley Avenue - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 669 Stanley Avenue - 4 have accessible units?
No, 669 Stanley Avenue - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 669 Stanley Avenue - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 669 Stanley Avenue - 4 has units with dishwashers.
