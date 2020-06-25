669 Stanley Avenue - 4

Amenities
Completely remodeled! South Rose Park apartment with parking! Less than one mile from beach and Bixby Park. Everything is new! New floors, windows, cabinets, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, recessed lighting, and more! Luxurious subway tile in both kitchen and bathroom and fresh paint throughout. Private single car garage, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, washer/dryer, water and trash included with rent. Pets allowed with higher deposit. One year lease.
RENTAL CRITERIA: Gross income 3x rent, 600+ credit scores, no smoking, no past evictions.
TO VIEW APARTMENT: Please text Daniel at (562) 316-0077 to schedule a viewing.
APPLICATION: Please text Daniel at (562) 316-0077 for an application, application fee is $40 per completed application.