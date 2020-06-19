640 W. 4th Street #413

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

AVAILABLE NOW!!! 1 BED/1 BATH CONDO W/ PARKING!!! - One story unit, features carpet throughout, FIREPLACE, and a BALCONY. Stove, dishwasher, microwave and washer and dryer included. Includes one parking space. AMAZING rooftop community POOL with a stunning view! Near The World Trade Center, Blue Line, LB Courthouse, downtown, Cesar Chavez Park and 710 Freeway. One (1) SMALL pet under 15 lbs is allowed. Water and Trash included.



1 Year Lease

Monthly Rent: $1,650.00

Security Deposit: $1,650.00(OAC)

Non-Refundable Move Fee- $400.00



*One Small Pet (under 15 lbs)

*No Aggressive breeds

Pet Deposit: $250 (refundable)

Pet Fee: $150 (non-refundable)



No Evictions

No Smoking

1 Parking Spot



It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.

To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207



(RLNE5817889)