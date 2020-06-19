All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 640 W. 4th Street #413.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
640 W. 4th Street #413
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

640 W. 4th Street #413

640 West 4th Street · (562) 494-3805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Downtown Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

640 West 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 640 W. 4th Street #413 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
AVAILABLE NOW!!! 1 BED/1 BATH CONDO W/ PARKING!!! - One story unit, features carpet throughout, FIREPLACE, and a BALCONY. Stove, dishwasher, microwave and washer and dryer included. Includes one parking space. AMAZING rooftop community POOL with a stunning view! Near The World Trade Center, Blue Line, LB Courthouse, downtown, Cesar Chavez Park and 710 Freeway. One (1) SMALL pet under 15 lbs is allowed. Water and Trash included.

1 Year Lease
Monthly Rent: $1,650.00
Security Deposit: $1,650.00(OAC)
Non-Refundable Move Fee- $400.00

*One Small Pet (under 15 lbs)
*No Aggressive breeds
Pet Deposit: $250 (refundable)
Pet Fee: $150 (non-refundable)

No Evictions
No Smoking
1 Parking Spot

It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.
To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207

(RLNE5817889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 W. 4th Street #413 have any available units?
640 W. 4th Street #413 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 W. 4th Street #413 have?
Some of 640 W. 4th Street #413's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 W. 4th Street #413 currently offering any rent specials?
640 W. 4th Street #413 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 W. 4th Street #413 pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 W. 4th Street #413 is pet friendly.
Does 640 W. 4th Street #413 offer parking?
Yes, 640 W. 4th Street #413 does offer parking.
Does 640 W. 4th Street #413 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 W. 4th Street #413 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 W. 4th Street #413 have a pool?
Yes, 640 W. 4th Street #413 has a pool.
Does 640 W. 4th Street #413 have accessible units?
No, 640 W. 4th Street #413 does not have accessible units.
Does 640 W. 4th Street #413 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 W. 4th Street #413 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 640 W. 4th Street #413?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity