Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:06 AM

6321 E Mariquita St

6321 East Mariquita Street · No Longer Available
Location

6321 East Mariquita Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
SEADIP

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Stunning pool home in desirable University Park Estates. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac,this home has been redesigned to offer every modern feature and amenity imaginable.A gourmet kitchen is the central hub for the open floor plan and features granite counters,large center island, and stainless appliances which include a 5 burner gas stove and double convection ovens.The kitchen opens to the cathedral ceiling family room and separate dining room for a complete entertainers' living space.A formal living room is filled with natural light and acts as a wonderful retreat. A perfectly private office/study was created to make it easy and a pleasure to work from home.Recessed lighting, rich hardwood flooring, and plush carpeting showcase the entire home.The master bedroom boasts a vaulted ceiling and remodeled bath.Light controlling plantation shutters grace the dual pane windows in all the bedrooms.Enjoy outdoor living with the sparkling pool, newer spa and built-in BBQ. Solar panels provide economical utility costs.Walking distance to award winning elementary school, CSULB, golf, shopping, restaurants and Channel View Park.Freeway close for quick access to LA or Orange County,saving time on your commute. No better home for lease on the market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6321 E Mariquita St have any available units?
6321 E Mariquita St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6321 E Mariquita St have?
Some of 6321 E Mariquita St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6321 E Mariquita St currently offering any rent specials?
6321 E Mariquita St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6321 E Mariquita St pet-friendly?
No, 6321 E Mariquita St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6321 E Mariquita St offer parking?
No, 6321 E Mariquita St does not offer parking.
Does 6321 E Mariquita St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6321 E Mariquita St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6321 E Mariquita St have a pool?
Yes, 6321 E Mariquita St has a pool.
Does 6321 E Mariquita St have accessible units?
No, 6321 E Mariquita St does not have accessible units.
Does 6321 E Mariquita St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6321 E Mariquita St does not have units with dishwashers.
