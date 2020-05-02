6321 E Mariquita St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Stunning pool home in desirable University Park Estates. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac,this home has been redesigned to offer every modern feature and amenity imaginable.A gourmet kitchen is the central hub for the open floor plan and features granite counters,large center island, and stainless appliances which include a 5 burner gas stove and double convection ovens.The kitchen opens to the cathedral ceiling family room and separate dining room for a complete entertainers' living space.A formal living room is filled with natural light and acts as a wonderful retreat. A perfectly private office/study was created to make it easy and a pleasure to work from home.Recessed lighting, rich hardwood flooring, and plush carpeting showcase the entire home.The master bedroom boasts a vaulted ceiling and remodeled bath.Light controlling plantation shutters grace the dual pane windows in all the bedrooms.Enjoy outdoor living with the sparkling pool, newer spa and built-in BBQ. Solar panels provide economical utility costs.Walking distance to award winning elementary school, CSULB, golf, shopping, restaurants and Channel View Park.Freeway close for quick access to LA or Orange County,saving time on your commute. No better home for lease on the market.